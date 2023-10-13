Change Starts Here: the home of tech innovation
Discover why Sydney’s new innovation precinct is becoming a drawcard for the planet’s most progressive innovators.
Home to Atlassian, Canva and Afterpay and ranked #1 tech startup ecosystem in the southern hemisphere, Sydney's Tech Central is redefining how large tech companies, start ups and academic institutions can work together to drive global change. A dedicated tech precinct undertaking an ambitious 15-year growth plan with an estimated value of $68 billion. Located within walking distance to the CBD and International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), it is the perfect meeting place for you and your organisation to change the world.
Be inspired in Sydney
- + #1 ranked tech startup ecosystem in the Southern Hemisphere
- + Frontier of 45% of Australia’s AI businesses
- + Leading Australia to $167 billion tech sector to 80% growth in 5 years
- + Home to 150+ research institutions
- + A hub for 60% of Australia’s fintechs
- + 160,000 active STEM students
