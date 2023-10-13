Discover why Sydney’s new innovation precinct is becoming a drawcard for the planet’s most progressive innovators.

Home to Atlassian, Canva and Afterpay and ranked #1 tech startup ecosystem in the southern hemisphere, Sydney's Tech Central is redefining how large tech companies, start ups and academic institutions can work together to drive global change. A dedicated tech precinct undertaking an ambitious 15-year growth plan with an estimated value of $68 billion. Located within walking distance to the CBD and International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), it is the perfect meeting place for you and your organisation to change the world.